Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.10

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $5.03. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 802 shares trading hands.

RAIFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

