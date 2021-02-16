Raise Hits Market Cap of $51,829.74 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Raise has a market cap of $51,829.74 and approximately $335.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raise has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raise

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars.

