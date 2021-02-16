Rakon (RKN) Price Reaches $0.20

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Rakon has a total market cap of $48.42 million and $65,969.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rakon has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One Rakon coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rakon Coin Profile

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Buying and Selling Rakon

Rakon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

