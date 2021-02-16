Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 14th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 over the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RL opened at $110.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -88.56, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $123.17.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.37.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

