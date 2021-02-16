Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Up 15%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) rose 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 513,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 123,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

METC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 million, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.