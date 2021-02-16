RAMP Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.70 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. RAMP has a market cap of $60.74 million and $6.70 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 30.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00258539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00069668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00081976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.83 or 0.00402688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00183841 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,563,178 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

