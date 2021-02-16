RAMP Market Cap Hits $61.22 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $61.22 million and $2.54 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAMP has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.00264890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00086116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00075370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00088958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.75 or 0.00408312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00184033 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,563,178 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

