Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) (LON:RFX) Shares Gap Down to $155.00

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) (LON:RFX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.03), but opened at GBX 150 ($1.96). Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95), with a volume of 42,564 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.44. The company has a market capitalization of £45.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15.

In other Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) news, insider Stephen John Smith purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,460 ($25,424.61).

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

