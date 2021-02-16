Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 7.7%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.94. 9,371,155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 6,751,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRC. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 185,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 297,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.