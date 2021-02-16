Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 7.7%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.94. 9,371,155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 6,751,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRC. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.
Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.
