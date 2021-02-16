Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Capital One Financial

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.
Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.
