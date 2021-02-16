Range Resources (RRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

