Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Trading Down 5.7%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.64 and last traded at $82.61. 1,235,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 514,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

