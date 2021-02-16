Rapidz Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $7,359.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00065814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.36 or 0.00901556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049221 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.39 or 0.05150118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00033014 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

