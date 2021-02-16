RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Trading Down 8.8%

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,295,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,220,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $27.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

In other news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 34,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $30,348.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,472.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 130,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.73% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.