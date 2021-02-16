Raven Protocol Hits Market Cap of $4.93 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $37,210.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00063146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00259743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00080255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00069829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00083300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.65 or 0.00418935 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00184169 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

