Ravencoin Hits One Day Volume of $100.30 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $628.41 million and approximately $100.30 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 80.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0771 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00061926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.00263378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063755 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.42 or 0.00859301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00081876 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00072757 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,149,050,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

