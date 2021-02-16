Raymond James Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $255.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $223.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $214.04 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $217.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,932,000 after acquiring an additional 141,696 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Signature Bank by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 115,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Signature Bank by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

