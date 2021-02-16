Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.78

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.78 and last traded at $116.78, with a volume of 8292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.13.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average of $86.21.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,403.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,541 shares of company stock worth $26,222,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

