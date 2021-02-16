Raymond James Raises Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $95.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Forward Air stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $88.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,648.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $580,917.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

