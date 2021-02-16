Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $16.11 million and $2.03 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Razor Network has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.65 or 0.00263523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00082921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00074178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00086358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.39 or 0.00412515 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00187080 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,547,771 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

Buying and Selling Razor Network

Razor Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

