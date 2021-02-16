RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Trading Down 12.5%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $5.20. 1,421,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,494,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

