RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) CAO Sells $10,680.00 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $10,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, January 25th, Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of RE/MAX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00.

RMAX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. 465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $720.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.55. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,458,000 after purchasing an additional 285,920 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

