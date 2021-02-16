Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $241.50

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 241.50 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.11), with a volume of 715419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.50 ($3.02).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.33. The company has a market cap of £744.28 million and a P/E ratio of 16.64.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

