REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of REACT Group plc (REAT.L) (LON:REAT) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 2,753,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,420,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of £9.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

Get REACT Group plc (REAT.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Braund purchased 582,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,826.85 ($7,612.82). Also, insider Michael Joyce sold 1,200,000 shares of REACT Group plc (REAT.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

REACT Group Plc provides specialist cleaning and decontamination service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for REACT Group plc (REAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REACT Group plc (REAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.