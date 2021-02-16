Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

