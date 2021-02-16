Realio Network Achieves Market Cap of $7.64 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network token can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $69,535.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00263667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00086079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00074108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00088239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00410752 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00181826 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

Buying and Selling Realio Network

