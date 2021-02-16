RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Down 11.1%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s stock price fell 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.68. 1,346,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,049,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 679.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

