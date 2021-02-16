Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.94

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 3157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the third quarter worth $105,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Realogy by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 392,860 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the third quarter worth $1,643,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the third quarter worth $235,000.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

