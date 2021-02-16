Realogy (RLGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realogy stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Realogy has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

