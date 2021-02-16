Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $3.00 to $3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $2.85. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.25 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

BIREF traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 333,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $707.41 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.75.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

