Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for eBay (EBAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) recently:

2/4/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $67.00.

1/28/2021 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,722,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,362. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of eBay by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

