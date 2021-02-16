Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Harley-Davidson (HOG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) recently:

2/4/2021 – Harley-Davidson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In sync with long-term growth objectives to optimize product portfolio and expand customer base, Harley-Davidson will be focusing on motorcycle models and technologies that better align with market trends. The firm's turnaround plan, dubbed as ‘Rewire’, and the five-year strategic plan ‘Hardwire’ boosts optimism. It envisions achieving $115 million savings from the restructuring actions, beginning this year. While Harley-Davidson is taking aggressive steps to counter challenging demographic trends, it will take time for the firm to achieve the desired results. Further, significant investments associated with product innovation and digital advancement is likely to put strain in the already weak financials of the company. Rising debt levels and high competition are other concerns. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

2/3/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Harley-Davidson was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/19/2021 – Harley-Davidson had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.37. 34,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,290. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 88.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $2,147,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 832.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 338,589 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

