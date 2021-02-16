Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for VINCI SA (DG.PA) (DG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA: DG) in the last few weeks:

2/11/2021 – VINCI SA (DG.PA) was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – VINCI SA (DG.PA) was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – VINCI SA (DG.PA) was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – VINCI SA (DG.PA) was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – VINCI SA (DG.PA) was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – VINCI SA (DG.PA) was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – VINCI SA (DG.PA) was given a new €97.00 ($114.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA:DG opened at €86.08 ($101.27) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €82.61 and a 200 day moving average of €79.92. VINCI SA has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

