Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fiserv (FISV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV):

2/12/2021 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at Tigress Financial. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FISV stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 116,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,624. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,197,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,672,199. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,866,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

