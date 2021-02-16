Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Redrow plc (RDW.L) (RDW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON: RDW):

2/11/2021 – Redrow plc (RDW.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Redrow plc (RDW.L) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Redrow plc (RDW.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Redrow plc (RDW.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Redrow plc (RDW.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON RDW traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 562.50 ($7.35). 1,264,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,462. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 548.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 490.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. Redrow plc has a twelve month low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12).

Get Redrow plc (RDWL) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Redrow plc (RDW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other Redrow plc (RDW.L) news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow plc (RDWL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow plc (RDWL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.