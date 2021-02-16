Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,328,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 14th total of 1,046,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBGLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. 261,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,352. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

