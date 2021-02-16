Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,328,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 14th total of 1,046,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBGLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. 261,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,352. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

