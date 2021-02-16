Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.51

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.51 and last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 1378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Recruit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts expect that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.