RED Hits 24 Hour Volume of $37,772.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, RED has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $758,110.39 and approximately $37,772.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.56 or 0.00425980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

