Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,276.77 or 0.99767429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051130 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00095185 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000557 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.