ReddCoin Market Cap Tops $161.11 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $161.11 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 69% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,554.50 or 0.99672896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.37 or 0.00509849 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.20 or 0.00913909 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00257969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00095589 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003287 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

