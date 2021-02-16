RedFOX Labs Market Capitalization Tops $93.04 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 88.2% higher against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $93.04 million and $1.61 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00329242 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00121594 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00055991 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000739 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001004 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

