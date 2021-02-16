RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Market Cap Hits $1.98 Million

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Trading

