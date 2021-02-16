RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $107.75 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $107.75 million and $2.64 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 123.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00309372 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00122559 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00053888 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

