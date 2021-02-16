RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Trading Up 7.2%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s share price was up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 1,072,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 660,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDHL shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $432.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 87,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 804,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

