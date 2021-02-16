RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Trading Up 7.2%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s share price was up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 1,072,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 660,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
Several analysts recently weighed in on RDHL shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $432.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
About RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
