Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Trading Up 6.7%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) shares rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 1,826,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,068,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REED. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Reed’s by 69.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reed’s by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,632 shares during the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reed's Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

