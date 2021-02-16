Reef Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Reef has a market cap of $118.61 million and approximately $251.96 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.78 or 0.00835501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.68 or 0.04976975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024054 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.