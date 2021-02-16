Refereum Price Up 86.2% Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $25.40 million and approximately $5,849.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 86.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00064560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.90 or 0.00865912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048445 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.41 or 0.05044377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016905 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

