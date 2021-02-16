reflect.finance (RFI) Trading Up 91.7% Over Last Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $19.51 million and $1.00 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004168 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 91.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00061926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.00263378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00081876 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00072757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00084379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.00443124 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00184870 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,474,326 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

