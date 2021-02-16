Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut shares of Regal Beloit from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC stock opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $146.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.