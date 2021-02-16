Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 7.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $86,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $75,487,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 323,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,821,000 after purchasing an additional 94,135 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.57.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $488.46. 10,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,779. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $386.83 and a one year high of $664.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $503.49 and a 200-day moving average of $547.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

